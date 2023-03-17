OIF 20th Anniversary: Fort McCoy was fully engaged in mobilization mission at start of Operation Iraqi Freedom

Personnel with the 229th Engineer Company prepare to fire weapons March 11, 2003, at Range 34, a Multipurpose Machine-Gun Range, on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The 229th was one of many units preparing to deploy at Fort McCoy. At the time, Fort McCoy had an ongoing mobilization mission preparing service members for deployment to Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. (U.S. Army Photo by Robert Schuette/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

