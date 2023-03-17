OIF 20th Anniversary: Fort McCoy was fully engaged in mobilization mission at start of Operation Iraqi Freedom

Sgt. Matt Clancy (left) and Spc. Chad Shaw (right) along with another Soldier from the 107th Maintenance Company, a Wisconsin Army National Guard unit headquartered in Sparta, rebuild a HUMVEE on March 11, 2003, at the Fort McCoy, Wis., Installation Materiel Maintenance Activity. Their work was part of an ongoing mobilization mission supporting deploying troops at Fort McCoy for Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. (U.S. Army Photo by Robert Schuette/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

