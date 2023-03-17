OIF 20th Anniversary: Fort McCoy was fully engaged in mobilization mission at start of Operation Iraqi Freedom

Mobilizing Soldiers take time out from their busy schedules to enjoy a game of billiards March 11, 2003, at the Recreation Center in Community Activity Center, building 2000, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The facility also offered Arts and Crafts and a Post Library to serve authorized patrons. The post at the time was completing an ongoing mobilization mission to prepare service members for deployment to Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. (U.S. Army Photo by Robert Schuette/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

Date Taken: 03.11.2003
Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US