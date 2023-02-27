Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023

U.S. Airmen from the 165th Airlift Wing and 116th Air Control Wing (ACW), Georgia Air National Guard, led by Col. Christopher Dunlap, 116th ACW commander, stand in formation during the Georgia Air National Guard change of command ceremony on Feb. 28, 2023 held at Clay Army National Guard Center in Marietta, Georgia. During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Thomas Grabowski relinquished command of the Georgia Air National Guard to Maj. Gen. Konata A. Crumbly. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

