U.S. Airmen from the 165th Airlift Wing and 116th Air Control Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, retirees, and members of the local community witness the Georgia Air National Guard change of command ceremony on Feb. 28, 2023 held at Clay Army National Guard Center in Marietta, Georgia. During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Thomas Grabowski relinquished command of the Georgia Air National Guard to Maj. Gen. Konata A. Crumbly. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2023 Date Posted: 03.01.2023 16:20 Photo ID: 7657137 VIRIN: 230228-Z-PJ280-1012 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.75 MB Location: MARRIETA, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023 [Image 17 of 17], by TSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.