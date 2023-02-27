Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas Grabowski, the outgoing commander of the Georgia Air National Guard, gives a speech reflecting on his career during a change of command ceremony held at the Joint Force Headquarters in Marietta, Georgia, Feb. 28, 2023. Grabowski began his career more than 37 years ago at the rank of Airman Basic (E-1) working as a cook in the services flight and worked diligently to the rank of Major General (O-8). (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

