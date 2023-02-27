Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas Grabowski relinquished command of the Georgia Air National Guard to Maj. Gen. Konata A. Crumbly in a change of command ceremony held at the Joint Force Headquarters in Marietta, Georgia, Feb. 28, 2023. Grabowski held his retirement ceremony directly after the change of command that celebrated his 37+ years of military service in the U.S. Air Force and to the Georgia Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

