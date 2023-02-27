Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas Grabowski, the former commander of the Georgia Air National Guard, held a retirement ceremony that celebrated his military service in the U.S. Air Force and to the Georgia Air National Guard at Clay Army National Guard Center in Marietta, Georgia, Feb. 28, 2023. Grabowski was awarded the Distinguished Service Medal and the Georgia Commendation Medal for his nearly 4 years of service as the Commander of the Georgia Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

