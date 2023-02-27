Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023 [Image 10 of 17]

    Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023

    MARRIETA, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 165th Airlift Wing and 116th Air Control Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, retirees, and members of the local community witness the Georgia Air National Guard change of command ceremony on Feb. 28, 2023 held at Clay Army National Guard Center in Marietta, Georgia. During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Thomas Grabowski relinquished command of the Georgia Air National Guard to Maj. Gen. Konata A. Crumbly. A C-130 Iron Hercules from the 165th Airlift Wing and an E-8 Joint STARS aircraft were on display during the event.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 16:20
    Photo ID: 7657154
    VIRIN: 230228-Z-PJ280-1024
    Resolution: 5870x3906
    Size: 984.74 KB
    Location: MARRIETA, GA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023 [Image 17 of 17], by TSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023
    Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023
    Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023
    Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023
    Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023
    Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023
    Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023
    Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023
    Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023
    Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023
    Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023
    Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023
    Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023
    Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023
    Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023
    Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023
    Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Georgia National Guard
    Change of Command
    Team Savannah

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT