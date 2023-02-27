U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas Grabowski, Maj. Gen. Konata A. Crumbly and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Thomas Carden, the adjutant general of Georgia, stand at attention during the presentation of the colors during the Georgia Air National Guard change of command ceremony on Feb. 28, 2023 held at Clay Army National Guard Center in Marietta, Georgia. The colors were presented by cadets from the Youth Challenge Program out of Fort Stewart, Georgia. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 16:20
|Photo ID:
|7657145
|VIRIN:
|230228-Z-PJ280-1018
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|MARRIETA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023 [Image 17 of 17], by TSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT