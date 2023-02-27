Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023 [Image 7 of 17]

    Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023

    MARRIETA, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas Grabowski, Maj. Gen. Konata A. Crumbly and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Thomas Carden, the adjutant general of Georgia, stand at attention during the presentation of the colors during the Georgia Air National Guard change of command ceremony on Feb. 28, 2023 held at Clay Army National Guard Center in Marietta, Georgia. The colors were presented by cadets from the Youth Challenge Program out of Fort Stewart, Georgia. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 16:20
    Photo ID: 7657145
    VIRIN: 230228-Z-PJ280-1018
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: MARRIETA, GA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023 [Image 17 of 17], by TSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023
    Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023
    Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023
    Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023
    Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023
    Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023
    Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023
    Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023
    Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023
    Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023
    Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023
    Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023
    Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023
    Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023
    Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023
    Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023
    Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Georgia National Guard
    Change of Command
    Team Savannah

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT