Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas Grabowski, Maj. Gen. Konata A. Crumbly and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Thomas Carden, the adjutant general of Georgia, stand at attention during the presentation of the colors during the Georgia Air National Guard change of command ceremony on Feb. 28, 2023 held at Clay Army National Guard Center in Marietta, Georgia. The colors were presented by cadets from the Youth Challenge Program out of Fort Stewart, Georgia. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

