Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Thomas Carden, the adjutant general of Georgia, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas Grabowski, the outgoing commander of the Georgia Air National Guard(ANG), and Maj. Gen. Konata A. Crumbly, the incoming commander of the Georgia ANG, stand at attention prior to the passing of the guidon during the Georgia Air National Guard change of command ceremony held on Feb. 28, 2023 held at Clay Army National Guard Center in Marietta, Georgia. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

