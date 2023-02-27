Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023 [Image 17 of 17]

    Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023

    MARRIETA, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Konata A. Crumbly gives a speech highlighting his expectations for the Airmen of the Georgia Air National Guard as the new commander of the Georgia Air National Guard during a change of command ceremony held at the Joint Force Headquarters in Marietta, Georgia, Feb. 28, 2023. Some of the expectations topics included readiness and training goals and requirements for Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 16:20
    Photo ID: 7657167
    VIRIN: 230228-Z-PJ280-1041
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: MARRIETA, GA, US
    This work, Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023 [Image 17 of 17], by TSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia
    Feb. 28
