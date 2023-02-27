Georgia Air National Guard Change of Command 2023

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Konata A. Crumbly gives a speech highlighting his expectations for the Airmen of the Georgia Air National Guard as the new commander of the Georgia Air National Guard during a change of command ceremony held at the Joint Force Headquarters in Marietta, Georgia, Feb. 28, 2023. Some of the expectations topics included readiness and training goals and requirements for Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

