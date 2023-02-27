Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beale AFB airmen participate in 143rd Bok Kai parade [Image 9 of 10]

    Beale AFB airmen participate in 143rd Bok Kai parade

    MARYSVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from Beale Air Force Base, Calif., lifted the dragon “Hong Wan Lung” in front of the Chinese Community Center during the 143rd Bok Kai parade on Feb. 25, 2023, in Marysville, Calif. The Chinese community in Marysville plays a central role in holding the Bok Kai parade to honor “Bok Eye”, the Chinese Water God said to protect Marysville from flooding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 18:10
    Photo ID: 7653174
    VIRIN: 230225-F-WX919-1254
    Resolution: 7941x5249
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: MARYSVILLE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Beale AFB airmen participate in 143rd Bok Kai parade [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS

    Beale Airmen bring life to the dragon of Maryville&rsquo;s 143rd Bok Kai Parade

    dragon
    Beale AFB
    Marysville
    Bok Kai

