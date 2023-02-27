Airmen from Beale Air Force Base, Calif., lifted the dragon “Hong Wan Lung” in front of the Chinese Community Center during the 143rd Bok Kai parade on Feb. 25, 2023, in Marysville, Calif. The Chinese community in Marysville plays a central role in holding the Bok Kai parade to honor “Bok Eye”, the Chinese Water God said to protect Marysville from flooding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

Date Taken: 02.25.2023
This work, Beale AFB airmen participate in 143rd Bok Kai parade, by SSgt Frederick Brown