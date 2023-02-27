Beale AFB airmen participate in 143rd Bok Kai parade

Airmen from Beale Air Force Base, Calif., lifted the dragon “Hong Wan Lung” in front of special guests during the 143rd Bok Kai parade on Feb. 25, 2023, in Marysville, Calif. Beale AFB members support the annual Bok Kai parade in various avenue to include carrying the dragon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

Date Taken: 02.25.2023
Location: MARYSVILLE, CA, US