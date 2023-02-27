Beale AFB airmen participate in 143rd Bok Kai parade

Airmen from Beale Air Force Base, Calif. carried the Chinese dragon while Senior Airman Zoey Martins, 9th Health Care Operations Squadron medical logistics technician, carried the “pearl” during the 143rd Bok Kai parade on Feb, 25, 2023, in Marysville, Calif. The Chinese tradition showcases the dragon named “Hong Wan Lung” as it chases the “pearl” in the pursuit of wisdom and enlightenment in a movement called “Dragon Chasing the Pearl”. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

