Beale AFB airmen participate in 143rd Bok Kai parade

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zoey Martins, 9th Health Care Operations Squadron medical logistics technician, held the “pearl” for the Chinese dragon “Hong Wan Lung” carried by Airmen from Beale Air Force Base, Calif. during the annual Bok Kai parade Feb, 25, 2023 in Marysville, Calif. In this Chinese tradition, “Hong Wan Lung” chases the pearl in the pursuit of wisdom and enlightenment in a movement called “Dragon Chasing the Pearl”. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

