Beale AFB airmen participate in 143rd Bok Kai parade

A member of the Marysville Chinese community lights fireworks for the dragon “Hong Wan Lung”, held by Airmen from Beale Air Force Base, Calif., to dance around during the 143rd Bok Kai parade on Feb. 25, 2023 in Marysville, Calif. The Chinese community in Marysville plays a central role in holding the Bok Kai parade to honor “Bok Eye”, the Chinese Water God said to protect Marysville from flooding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

