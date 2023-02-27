Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beale AFB airmen participate in 143rd Bok Kai parade [Image 4 of 10]

    Beale AFB airmen participate in 143rd Bok Kai parade

    MARYSVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    A member of the Marysville Chinese community lights fireworks for the dragon “Hong Wan Lung”, held by Airmen from Beale Air Force Base, Calif., to dance around during the 143rd Bok Kai parade on Feb. 25, 2023 in Marysville, Calif. The Chinese community in Marysville plays a central role in holding the Bok Kai parade to honor “Bok Eye”, the Chinese Water God said to protect Marysville from flooding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 18:10
    Location: MARYSVILLE, CA, US 
    Beale Airmen bring life to the dragon of Maryville&rsquo;s 143rd Bok Kai Parade

    dragon
    Beale AFB
    Marysville
    Bok Kai

