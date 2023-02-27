U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Eckberg, 9th Reconnaissance Wing vice commander, and Col. Richard Heaslip, 940th Air Refueling Wing commander, participated in the 143rd Bok Kai parade on Feb, 25, 2023, in Marysville, Calif. The Bok Kai parade is an annual tradition in Marysville that honors “Bok Eye”, the Chinese Water God that is known for protecting Marysville from flooding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2023 Date Posted: 02.27.2023 18:10 Photo ID: 7653167 VIRIN: 230225-F-WX919-1048 Resolution: 6318x4251 Size: 810.09 KB Location: MARYSVILLE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Beale AFB airmen participate in 143rd Bok Kai parade [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.