Beale AFB airmen participate in 143rd Bok Kai parade

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Eckberg, 9th Reconnaissance Wing vice commander, and Col. Richard Heaslip, 940th Air Refueling Wing commander, participated in the 143rd Bok Kai parade on Feb, 25, 2023, in Marysville, Calif. The Bok Kai parade is an annual tradition in Marysville that honors “Bok Eye”, the Chinese Water God that is known for protecting Marysville from flooding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 18:10
|Photo ID:
|7653167
|VIRIN:
|230225-F-WX919-1048
|Resolution:
|6318x4251
|Size:
|810.09 KB
|Location:
|MARYSVILLE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
Beale Airmen bring life to the dragon of Maryville’s 143rd Bok Kai Parade
