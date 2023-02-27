Beale AFB airmen participate in 143rd Bok Kai parade

Airmen from Beale Air Force Base, Calif., volunteered to lift the dragon in the 143rd Bok Kai parade on Feb. 25, 2023 in Marysville, Calif. The Airmen learned about Chinese history and culture in the local community as well as receiving community service hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

Date Taken: 02.25.2023
Location: MARYSVILLE, CA, US