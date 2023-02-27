Beale AFB airmen participate in 143rd Bok Kai parade

Airmen from Beale Air Force Base, Calif. volunteered to support the 143rd Bok Kai parade on Feb. 25, 2023, in Marysville, Calif. The Bok Kai parade brings Chinese traditions and culture to the community and its spectators annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

