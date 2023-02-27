Beale AFB airmen participate in 143rd Bok Kai parade

Airmen from Beale Air Force Base, Calif. volunteered to support the 143rd Bok Kai parade on Feb. 25, 2023, in Marysville, Calif. The Bok Kai parade brings Chinese traditions and culture to the community and its spectators annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 18:10
|Photo ID:
|7653140
|VIRIN:
|230225-F-WX919-1039
|Resolution:
|7066x2788
|Size:
|688.16 KB
|Location:
|MARYSVILLE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
Beale Airmen bring life to the dragon of Maryville’s 143rd Bok Kai Parade
