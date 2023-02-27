Beale AFB airmen participate in 143rd Bok Kai parade

Airmen from Beale Air Force Base, Calif., lifted the Chinese dragon “Hong Wan Lung” during the 143rd Bok Kai parade on Feb, 25, 2023 in Marysville, Calif. The Bok Kai temple’s main altar is intentionally positioned to face the Yuba River to ensure tradition Bok Kai can protect the community of Marysville from flooding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

