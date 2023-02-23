101st TC recognized soldiers for their services

Col. Juan B Alvarez, Commander of the 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, promotes Sgt. Eric Maldonado assigned to the 113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment to the rank of Staff Sergeant during a ceremony at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, Feb. 25, 2023. Maldonado’s promotion is a testament to his dedication and work ethic. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Estefanie Lopez)

