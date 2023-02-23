Col. Juan B Alvarez, Commander of the 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, promotes Sgt. Eric Maldonado assigned to the 113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment to the rank of Staff Sergeant during a ceremony at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, Feb. 25, 2023. Maldonado’s promotion is a testament to his dedication and work ethic. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Estefanie Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2023 11:28
|Photo ID:
|7651141
|VIRIN:
|230225-Z-FA412-1122
|Resolution:
|5065x4455
|Size:
|8.99 MB
|Location:
|FORT BUCHANAN, PR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 101st TC recognized soldiers for their services [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Estefanie Lopez Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
