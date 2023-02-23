101st TC recognized soldiers for their services

Col. Juan B Alvarez, Commander of the 101st Troop Command of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard presents an Army Commendation Medal to 1st Lt. Ricardo A. Andujar of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard, Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, Feb. 25, 2023. The medal was awarded for his service as J4 deputy while participating in “Operation Strong Front” providing federal support for Puerto Rico in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Estefanie Lopez)

Date Taken: 02.25.2023
Location: FORT BUCHANAN, PR
by SPC Estefanie Lopez Gonzalez