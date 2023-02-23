Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    101st TC recognized soldiers for their services [Image 5 of 9]

    101st TC recognized soldiers for their services

    FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO

    02.25.2023

    Photo by Spc. Estefanie Lopez Gonzalez 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Col. Juan B Alvarez, Commander of the 101st Troop Command of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard presents an Army Commendation Medal to 1st Lt. Ricardo A. Andujar of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard, Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, Feb. 25, 2023. The medal was awarded for his service as J4 deputy while participating in “Operation Strong Front” providing federal support for Puerto Rico in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Estefanie Lopez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.26.2023 11:28
    Photo ID: 7651146
    VIRIN: 230225-Z-FA412-1312
    Resolution: 6080x4439
    Size: 10.61 MB
    Location: FORT BUCHANAN, PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st TC recognized soldiers for their services [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Estefanie Lopez Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    101st TC recognized soldiers for their services
    101st TC recognized soldiers for their services
    101st TC recognized soldiers for their services
    101st TC recognized soldiers for their services
    101st TC recognized soldiers for their services
    101st TC recognized soldiers for their services
    101st TC recognized soldiers for their services
    101st TC recognized soldiers for their services
    101st TC recognized soldiers for their services

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Awards
    Family

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT