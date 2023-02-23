Leading By Example

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico Army National Guard 101st Troop Command (TC), held a promotion and awards ceremony at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, Feb. 25, 2023, in which the commander of 101st TC, Col. Juan Alvarez received the Meritorious Service Medal for his work as current and future operations officer in support of the COVID-19 pandemic response.

In addition, Eric Maldonado, public affairs mass communications noncommissioned officer (NCO) assigned to the 113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, and Ashley Fernandez, Army culinary specialist, assigned to the 192nd Quartermaster Platoon, were promoted to staff sergeant.

“The military promotion represents the result of detailed scrutiny of the extraordinary traits and attributes of leadership of the NCO,” said Capt. Keyra Pena, commander of the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 101st TC.

1st Lt. Ricardo Andujar, logistician assigned to HHD, 101st Troop Command received the Army Commendation Medal for meritorious achievement as logistics deputy while participating in Operation Strong Front which provided federal support for Puerto Rico in response to COVID-19 pandemic.

At the end of the ceremony, Soldiers of the 248th Army Band, 101st TC were awarded various awards for their service in the Puerto Rico Army National Guard. Sgt. Eugene Suarez-Montijo and Sgt. Jonathan Vazquez-Garcia, musicians assigned to the 248th Army Band, received the Army Achievement Medal for exceptionally meritorious service and professionalism to the success of the band. In addition, six musicians received the Armed Forces Reserve Medal for serving a period of 10 years and 14 musicians received the Army Reserve Achievement Medal for completing three qualified years as a member of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard.

Cpt. Pena congratulated all the award recipients and honorees of the ceremony, “thank you for your exemplary service and for representing the Puerto Rico National Guard and the 101st TC with the highest standards.

