Soldiers of the 248th Army Band of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard stand at attention to receive the Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, Feb. 25, 2023. The Soldiers were recognized for exemplary behavior, efficiency, and fidelity. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Estefanie Lopez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2023 Date Posted: 02.26.2023 11:28 Photo ID: 7651149 VIRIN: 230225-Z-FA412-1376 Resolution: 4578x3515 Size: 7.45 MB Location: FORT BUCHANAN, PR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 101st TC recognized soldiers for their services [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Estefanie Lopez Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.