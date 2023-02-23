Col. Juan B. Alvarez, Commander of the 101st Troop Command of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard present an Army Achievement Medal to Sgt. Eugene Suarez assigned to the 248th Army Band, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, Feb. 25, 2023. This award was for his professionalism, dedication and contribution to the success of the 248th Army Band missions. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Estefanie Lopez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2023 Date Posted: 02.26.2023 11:28 Photo ID: 7651147 VIRIN: 230225-Z-FA412-1325 Resolution: 4622x4480 Size: 8.89 MB Location: FORT BUCHANAN, PR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 101st TC recognized soldiers for their services [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Estefanie Lopez Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.