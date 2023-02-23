Knowledge Is Power, Soldier Promotes

Story by Pfc. Joel Manzano Latorre

113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment



FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico — An Army leader is anyone who, by virtue of assumed role or assigned responsibility, inspires and influences people to accomplish organizational goals. Staff Sgt. Eric Maldonado is one of those leaders.

Maldonado’s knowledge and satisfaction has become a source of leadership during his service for the Puerto Rico Army National Guard.

Maldonado was promoted from sergeant to staff sergeant at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, Feb. 25, 2023. He invited his wife and daughters to attend the ceremony which took place in front of the 101st Troop Command Commander, Col. Juan Alvarez who had a part in the ceremony alongside 101st Troop Command Sgt. Maj. Marcos Santiago, the command sergeant major of the 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard.

101st Troop Command held a promotion ceremony alongside an awards ceremony where the 248th Army Band recognized the achievements of their soldiers.

Maldonado surprised his family with flowers, which represents appreciation and family bonding. “As a Soldier you spend a lot of time away from your family,” said Maldonado.“For me the flowers are a sign of appreciation for all the moments that I’m away from my family.”

Behind every strong Soldier, there is a strong family who stands behind him, supports him, and loves him with all their heart. A Soldier's family is ready for whatever it is to come.

Maldonado joined the Army in 2011 as a Radio Communications Security Repair Specialist and served in that role until 2016 when the Puerto Rico Army National Guard offered him a reclassification of his military occupational specialty.

A commander from another unit called and asked Maldonado if he wanted to be a Public Affairs Mass Communication Specialist. “At the moment, I only thought that they were photographers,” he said. “I had to go to school, but I was willing to learn something new to advance my career in the military.”

He attended the Defense Information School (DINFOS), a joint-force institution that trains their students in a variety of subject areas including public affairs, print journalism, photography, video production, broadcast journalism, broadcast equipment maintenance, and various forms of graphic design and digital media.

One of the most important lessons Maldonado learned at DINFOS was leadership. During his experience, he learned how to use strategic planning as well as leadership and has used his new skills as the non-commissioned officer in charge (NCOIC) with the 113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment during 2022. “I had to develop new strategies,” said Maldonado. “Everything I learned during school, I used it to become a better leader to the benefit of my soldiers.”

During the promotion ceremony, Santiago gave a speech about Maldonado’s leadership abilities and successes as the NCOIC while a majority of the unit was deployed in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

Santiago spoke of Maldonado’s leadership abilities and knowledge of the Army. “Successful leadership is 70% relations and 30% knowledge,” he said. “Knowledge is power, but sharing that power is leadership.”

