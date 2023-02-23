Col. Juan B Alvarez, Commander of the 101st Troop Command of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard promotes Sgt. Ashley Fernandez assigned to 192nd Quartermaster Platoon of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard to the rank of staff sergeant during a ceremony at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, Feb. 25, 2023. Fernandez promotion is a testament to her dedication and work ethic. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Estefanie Lopez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2023 Date Posted: 02.26.2023 11:28 Photo ID: 7651142 VIRIN: 230225-Z-FA412-1200 Resolution: 5427x4423 Size: 9.52 MB Location: FORT BUCHANAN, PR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 101st TC recognized soldiers for their services [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Estefanie Lopez Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.