Command Sgt. Maj. Marcos Santiago, command sergeant major of the 101st Troop Command of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard presents a Meritorious Service Medal to Col. Juan B. Alvarez, 101st Troop Command Commander, at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, Feb. 25, 2023. The award recognized him for his efforts, hard work and dedication during de COVID- 19 pandemic. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Estefanie Lopez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2023 Date Posted: 02.26.2023 11:28 Photo ID: 7651143 VIRIN: 230225-Z-FA412-1292 Resolution: 5026x3596 Size: 7.36 MB Location: FORT BUCHANAN, PR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 101st TC recognized soldiers for their services [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Estefanie Lopez Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.