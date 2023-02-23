101st TC recognized soldiers for their services

Soldiers of the 248th Army Band of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard stand at attention to receive an award for a period of service of 10 years, at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, Feb. 25, 2023.The Soldiers were recognized for honorable and satisfactory service for a period of 10 years. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Estefanie Lopez)

