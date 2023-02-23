Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st TC recognized soldiers for their services [Image 9 of 9]

    101st TC recognized soldiers for their services

    FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO

    02.25.2023

    Photo by Spc. Estefanie Lopez Gonzalez 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the 248th Army Band of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard stand at attention to receive an award for a period of service of 10 years, at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, Feb. 25, 2023.The Soldiers were recognized for honorable and satisfactory service for a period of 10 years. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Estefanie Lopez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.26.2023 11:28
    Photo ID: 7651150
    VIRIN: 230225-Z-FA412-1365
    Resolution: 6671x3512
    Size: 9.88 MB
    Location: FORT BUCHANAN, PR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 101st TC recognized soldiers for their services [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Estefanie Lopez Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

