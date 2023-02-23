Soldiers of the 248th Army Band of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard stand at attention to receive an award for a period of service of 10 years, at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, Feb. 25, 2023.The Soldiers were recognized for honorable and satisfactory service for a period of 10 years. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Estefanie Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2023 11:28
|Photo ID:
|7651150
|VIRIN:
|230225-Z-FA412-1365
|Resolution:
|6671x3512
|Size:
|9.88 MB
|Location:
|FORT BUCHANAN, PR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 101st TC recognized soldiers for their services [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Estefanie Lopez Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
