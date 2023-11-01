An F-16D Fighting Falcon, from the 79th Fighter Squadron, flies alongside a KC-135 from Wisconsin Air National Guard 128th Air Refueling Wing as part of a refuel orientation training flight, Jan. 11, 2023. The orientation flight provided the opportunity for mission-critical Airmen to observe in-flight operations and inter-base coordination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 11:36
|Photo ID:
|7637400
|VIRIN:
|230111-F-MP612-1301
|Resolution:
|3393x2424
|Size:
|837.1 KB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 20th Fighter Wing participates in 128th Air Refueling Wing Immersion Flight [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Erin Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT