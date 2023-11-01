Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th Fighter Wing participates in 128th Air Refueling Wing Immersion Flight [Image 7 of 8]

    20th Fighter Wing participates in 128th Air Refueling Wing Immersion Flight

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-16D Fighting Falcon, from the 79th Fighter Squadron, flies alongside a KC-135 from Wisconsin Air National Guard 128th Air Refueling Wing as part of a refuel orientation training flight, Jan. 11, 2023. The orientation flight provided the opportunity for mission-critical Airmen to observe in-flight operations and inter-base coordination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley)

