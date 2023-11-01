During an immersion flight on a KC-135 from the Wisconsin Air National Guard 128th Air Refueling Wing, Airmen from the 20th Fighter Wing (FW) prepare for takeoff on the flightline at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 11, 2023. 20th FW Airmen participated in the immersion flight to gain knowledge and experience of in-flight mission operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2023 Date Posted: 02.16.2023 11:36 Photo ID: 7637394 VIRIN: 230111-F-MP612-1051 Resolution: 3773x2695 Size: 1.15 MB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 20th Fighter Wing participates in 128th Air Refueling Wing Immersion Flight [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Erin Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.