Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    20th Fighter Wing participates in 128th Air Refueling Wing Immersion Flight [Image 1 of 8]

    20th Fighter Wing participates in 128th Air Refueling Wing Immersion Flight

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    During an immersion flight on a KC-135 from the Wisconsin Air National Guard 128th Air Refueling Wing, Airmen from the 20th Fighter Wing (FW) prepare for takeoff on the flightline at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 11, 2023. 20th FW Airmen participated in the immersion flight to gain knowledge and experience of in-flight mission operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 11:36
    Photo ID: 7637394
    VIRIN: 230111-F-MP612-1051
    Resolution: 3773x2695
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th Fighter Wing participates in 128th Air Refueling Wing Immersion Flight [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Erin Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    20th Fighter Wing participates in 128th Air Refueling Wing Immersion Flight
    20th Fighter Wing participates in 128th Air Refueling Wing Immersion Flight
    20th Fighter Wing participates in 128th Air Refueling Wing Immersion Flight
    20th Fighter Wing participates in 128th Air Refueling Wing Immersion Flight
    20th Fighter Wing participates in 128th Air Refueling Wing Immersion Flight
    20th Fighter Wing participates in 128th Air Refueling Wing Immersion Flight
    20th Fighter Wing participates in 128th Air Refueling Wing Immersion Flight
    20th Fighter Wing participates in 128th Air Refueling Wing Immersion Flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Shaw AFB
    ANG
    128 ARW
    20 FW
    Immersion Flight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT