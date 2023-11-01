20th Fighter Wing participates in 128th Air Refueling Wing Immersion Flight

An F-16C Fighting Falcon from the 79th Fighter Squadron completes refueling from a Wisconsin Air National Guard 128th Air Refueling Wing (ARW) KC-135 as part of an immersion flight, Jan. 11, 2023. Airmen from the 20th Fighter Wing participated in an immersion flight with the 128th ARW to gain knowledge of in-air mission operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 11:36
|Photo ID:
|7637399
|VIRIN:
|230111-F-MP612-1250
|Resolution:
|3665x2618
|Size:
|827.26 KB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
