20th Fighter Wing participates in 128th Air Refueling Wing Immersion Flight

An F-16C Fighting Falcon from the 79th Fighter Squadron completes refueling from a Wisconsin Air National Guard 128th Air Refueling Wing (ARW) KC-135 as part of an immersion flight, Jan. 11, 2023. Airmen from the 20th Fighter Wing participated in an immersion flight with the 128th ARW to gain knowledge of in-air mission operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley)

Date Taken: 01.11.2023
Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US