20th Fighter Wing participates in 128th Air Refueling Wing Immersion Flight

An F-16C Fighting Falcon from the 79th Fighter Squadron prepares for refueling during an immersion flight with the Wisconsin Air National Guard 128th Air Refueling Wing, Jan. 11, 2023. The immersion flight provided the opportunity for mission-critical Airmen to observe in-flight operations and inter-base coordination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley)

