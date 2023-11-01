Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th Fighter Wing participates in 128th Air Refueling Wing Immersion Flight [Image 8 of 8]

    20th Fighter Wing participates in 128th Air Refueling Wing Immersion Flight

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-16C Fighting Falcon, from the 79th Fighter Squadron disconnects from a boom during a refuel orientation training flight with the Wisconsin Air National Guard 128th Air Refueling Wing (ARW), Jan. 11, 2023. Airmen from the 128th ARW provided the opportunity for 20th Fighter Wing Airmen to gain knowledge on in-flight refueling and mission operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley)

    This work, 20th Fighter Wing participates in 128th Air Refueling Wing Immersion Flight [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Erin Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

