20th Fighter Wing participates in 128th Air Refueling Wing Immersion Flight

An F-16C Fighting Falcon, from the 79th Fighter Squadron disconnects from a boom during a refuel orientation training flight with the Wisconsin Air National Guard 128th Air Refueling Wing (ARW), Jan. 11, 2023. Airmen from the 128th ARW provided the opportunity for 20th Fighter Wing Airmen to gain knowledge on in-flight refueling and mission operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley)

Date Taken: 01.11.2023
Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US