20th Fighter Wing participates in 128th Air Refueling Wing Immersion Flight

Airmen from the 20th Fighter Wing (FW) board a KC-135 from the Wisconsin Air National Guard 128th Air Refueling Wing for an immersion flight at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 11, 2023. The goal of the immersion flight was to connect 20th FW Airmen to the mission by showcasing the in-flight capabilities of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley)

