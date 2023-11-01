An Airman from the 20th Fighter Wing (FW) observes a boom operator refueling an F-16C Fighting Falcon during an immersion flight with the Wisconsin Air National Guard 128th Air Refueling Wing, Jan. 11, 2023. 20th FW Airmen gained knowledge of in-flight operations to add perspective to their contributions to the overall mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 11:36
|Photo ID:
|7637395
|VIRIN:
|230111-F-MP612-1204
|Resolution:
|3398x2427
|Size:
|546.98 KB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 20th Fighter Wing participates in 128th Air Refueling Wing Immersion Flight [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Erin Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT