20th Fighter Wing participates in 128th Air Refueling Wing Immersion Flight

An Airman from the 20th Fighter Wing (FW) observes a boom operator refueling an F-16C Fighting Falcon during an immersion flight with the Wisconsin Air National Guard 128th Air Refueling Wing, Jan. 11, 2023. 20th FW Airmen gained knowledge of in-flight operations to add perspective to their contributions to the overall mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley)

Date Taken: 01.11.2023 Date Posted: 02.16.2023 Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US