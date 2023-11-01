An F-16C Fighting Falcon from the 79th Fighter Squadron flies alongside a KC-135 from the Wisconsin Air National Guard 128th Air Refueling Wing (ARW) as part of a refueling exercise, Jan. 11, 2023. Airmen from the 128th ARW provided the opportunity for 20th Fighter Wing Airmen to gain knowledge on in-flight refueling and mission operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 11:36
|Photo ID:
|7637398
|VIRIN:
|230111-F-MP612-1231
|Resolution:
|3321x2372
|Size:
|689.04 KB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 20th Fighter Wing participates in 128th Air Refueling Wing Immersion Flight [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Erin Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT