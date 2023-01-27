U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Ethan Reed, 37th Airlift Squadron copilot, wears an exercise Chasing Sol patch while flying a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft over Zaragoza, Spain, Jan. 27, 2023. Exercises like Chasing Sol improve coordination with allies and partners by increasing capabilities, readiness and responsiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2023 Date Posted: 01.29.2023 04:03 Photo ID: 7607417 VIRIN: 230127-F-FN350-0786 Resolution: 5787x3862 Size: 3.27 MB Location: ZARAGOZA, ES Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spanish, U.S. Airmen participate in FTD Chasing Sol [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.