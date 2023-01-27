U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Ethan Reed, 37th Airlift Squadron copilot, wears an exercise Chasing Sol patch while flying a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft over Zaragoza, Spain, Jan. 27, 2023. Exercises like Chasing Sol improve coordination with allies and partners by increasing capabilities, readiness and responsiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2023 04:03
|Photo ID:
|7607417
|VIRIN:
|230127-F-FN350-0786
|Resolution:
|5787x3862
|Size:
|3.27 MB
|Location:
|ZARAGOZA, ES
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Spanish, U.S. Airmen participate in FTD Chasing Sol [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
