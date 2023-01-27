U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Ethan Reed, right, 37th Airlift Squadron copilot, taxis a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft on a flightline during exercise Chasing Sol in Zaragoza, Spain, Jan. 27, 2023. The exercise tested Airmen and NATO allies through various training events such as a aircrew simulating a search-and-rescue, a Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape injects, fighter jet integration training, and paratroopers from the Spanish air force and the U.S. Army practicing static line jumps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2023 04:04
|Photo ID:
|7607415
|VIRIN:
|230127-F-FN350-0101
|Resolution:
|6375x4255
|Size:
|4.08 MB
|Location:
|ZARAGOZA, ES
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Spanish, U.S. Airmen participate in FTD Chasing Sol [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
