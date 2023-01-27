U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Ethan Reed, right, 37th Airlift Squadron copilot, taxis a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft on a flightline during exercise Chasing Sol in Zaragoza, Spain, Jan. 27, 2023. The exercise tested Airmen and NATO allies through various training events such as a aircrew simulating a search-and-rescue, a Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape injects, fighter jet integration training, and paratroopers from the Spanish air force and the U.S. Army practicing static line jumps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2023 Date Posted: 01.29.2023 04:04 Photo ID: 7607415 VIRIN: 230127-F-FN350-0101 Resolution: 6375x4255 Size: 4.08 MB Location: ZARAGOZA, ES Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spanish, U.S. Airmen participate in FTD Chasing Sol [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.