    Spanish, U.S. Airmen participate in FTD Chasing Sol [Image 1 of 10]

    Spanish, U.S. Airmen participate in FTD Chasing Sol

    ZARAGOZA, SPAIN

    01.27.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Ethan Reed, 37th Airlift Squadron copilot, adjusts a knob on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during exercise Chasing Sol in Zaragoza, Spain, Jan. 27, 2023. The exercise included Agile Combat Employment concepts, bilateral integration with aircraft, communications and deployment capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.29.2023 04:04
    Photo ID: 7607408
    VIRIN: 230127-F-FN350-0071
    Resolution: 7130x4759
    Size: 6.24 MB
    Location: ZARAGOZA, ES 
    This work, Spanish, U.S. Airmen participate in FTD Chasing Sol [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Spain
    37th Airlift Squadron
    37th AS
    Spanish air force
    flying training deployment
    Chasing Sol

