U.S. Air Force Maj. Kyle Gauthier, 37th Airlift Squadron pilot, flies a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft over Zaragoza, Spain, during exercise Chasing Sol Jan. 27, 2023. Chasing Sol is a bilateral flying training deployment between the U.S. and Spanish air forces to increase interoperability between NATO allies and ensure timely and coordinated responses during peacetime and crisis.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

Date Taken: 01.27.2023 Date Posted: 01.29.2023 Spanish, U.S. Airmen participate in FTD Chasing Sol [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Madelyn Keech