U.S. Air Force Maj. Kyle Gauthier, right, 37th Airlift Squadron pilot, Maj. Sandra Salzman, center, 37th AS pilot physician, and 1st Lt. Ethan Reed, left, 37th AS pilot, fly a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during Chasing Sol over Spanish airspace near Zaragoza, Spain, Jan. 27, 2023. Chasing Sol is a bilateral training deployment focused on the U.S. Air Force working with the Spanish air force to increase allied capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2023 04:04
|Photo ID:
|7607410
|VIRIN:
|230127-F-FN350-0283
|Resolution:
|6595x4402
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|ZARAGOZA, ES
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Spanish, U.S. Airmen participate in FTD Chasing Sol [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT