Spanish, U.S. Airmen participate in FTD Chasing Sol

U.S. Air Force Maj. Kyle Gauthier, right, 37th Airlift Squadron pilot, Maj. Sandra Salzman, center, 37th AS pilot physician, and 1st Lt. Ethan Reed, left, 37th AS pilot, fly a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during Chasing Sol over Spanish airspace near Zaragoza, Spain, Jan. 27, 2023. Chasing Sol is a bilateral training deployment focused on the U.S. Air Force working with the Spanish air force to increase allied capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

