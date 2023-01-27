Spanish, U.S. Airmen participate in FTD Chasing Sol

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Ethan Reed, 37th Airlift Squadron copilot, flies a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during exercise Chasing Sol over Zaragoza, Spain, Jan. 27th, 2023. Exercises like Chasing Sol train U.S. forces to be familiar with new biomes and continue to grow a partnership with NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

