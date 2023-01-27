U.S. Air Force Maj. Sandra Salzman, 37th Airlift Squadron pilot physician, sits in the cockpit of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft over Zaragoza, Spain, Jan. 27, 2023. The training exercise included three C-130Js aircraft assigned to the 37th AS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2023 04:04
|Photo ID:
|7607414
|VIRIN:
|230127-F-FN350-0500
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|4.36 MB
|Location:
|ZARAGOZA, ES
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Spanish, U.S. Airmen participate in FTD Chasing Sol [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS
