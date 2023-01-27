Spanish, U.S. Airmen participate in FTD Chasing Sol

A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft flies over Zaragoza, Spain, during exercise Chasing Sol Jan. 27, 2023. The joint training exercise included three C-130Js, a Spanish A400M Atlas aircraft, and an Airbus C-295 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)
