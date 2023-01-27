Spanish, U.S. Airmen participate in FTD Chasing Sol

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Levi Valentine, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, sits on the ramp of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft while it flies over the Balearic Sea off the coast of Spain during exercise Chasing Sol, Jan. 27, 2023. Airmen assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing and Soldiers assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command’s 5th Quartermaster Company participated in Chasing Sol with the Spanish air force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

Date Taken: 01.27.2023 Location: ZARAGOZA, ES