U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Scott L. Pleus, 7th Air Force commander, greets Airman 1st Class Sean Mitchell, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron driver operator, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 25, 2023. Historically, Gen. Pleus led the Wolf Pack as “Wolf 52” and has charged the current class with defending the Indo-Pacific theater and defending the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2023 Date Posted: 01.27.2023 01:27 Photo ID: 7604834 VIRIN: 230125-F-MZ237-1099 Resolution: 5228x3802 Size: 4.8 MB Location: 26, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7th AF leaders visit Wolf Pack, support Airmen QoL [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.