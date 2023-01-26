7th AF leaders visit Wolf Pack, support Airmen QoL

Airman 1st Class Zakkee Conwell, 80th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, poses with the ‘Crush ‘em’ hand gesture as U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Scott “Rolls” Pleus, 7th Air Force commander prepares to depart in an F-16 Fighting Falcon, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 26, 2023. The 80th Fighter Generation Squadron ‘Juvats’ are also known as the Headhunters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

