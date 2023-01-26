Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th AF leaders visit Wolf Pack, support Airmen QoL

    26, SOUTH KOREA

    01.26.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Alvin R. Dyer, 7th Air Force command chief observes a 3D printer during a maintenance fabrication briefing at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 26, 2023. The 8th Maintenance Group is able to use this technology to 3D print items that could save the unit time and money for the 8th Fighter Wing’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 01:26
    Photo ID: 7604813
    VIRIN: 230126-F-YO204-2144
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: 26, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th AF leaders visit Wolf Pack, support Airmen QoL [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Wolf Pack
    PACOM
    USFK
    7th Air Force
    Indo-Pacific

