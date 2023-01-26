7th AF leaders visit Wolf Pack, support Airmen QoL

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Alvin R. Dyer, 7th Air Force command chief observes a 3D printer during a maintenance fabrication briefing at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 26, 2023. The 8th Maintenance Group is able to use this technology to 3D print items that could save the unit time and money for the 8th Fighter Wing’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

