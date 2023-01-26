U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Alvin R. Dyer, 7th Air Force command chief observes a 3D printer during a maintenance fabrication briefing at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 26, 2023. The 8th Maintenance Group is able to use this technology to 3D print items that could save the unit time and money for the 8th Fighter Wing’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2023 01:26
|Photo ID:
|7604813
|VIRIN:
|230126-F-YO204-2144
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|26, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 7th AF leaders visit Wolf Pack, support Airmen QoL [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
7th AF leaders visit Wolf Pack, support Airmen QoL
